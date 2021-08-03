Love Island fans don’t think Millie and Liam should get back together

Former Love Island favourites Millie Court and Liam Reardon have had a dramatic break-up following events at Casa Amor and RadioTimes.com readers have spoken: they shouldn’t get back together.

Advertisement

Fashion buyer’s administrator Millie and bricklayer Liam were one of the early success stories of this year’s series, becoming ‘official’ after a romantic evening in which he gifted her a bracelet saved for a special someone.

However, Casa Amor threw a major spanner in the works as viewers were shocked to see Liam make moves towards new addition Lillie Haynes, who recently told Millie everything that went on between them.

Heartbroken by the betrayal, Millie broke things off with Liam in a tense conversation, telling him that she no longer sees a future with him.

“I personally don’t think that I can go forward with this because you’ve hurt me and I don’t trust you,” she said. “I feel like you need to just respect that decision.”

In the next episode, Liam attempted to win Millie back by flirting with her and, in a conversation with the other girls, she seemed open to the prospect of getting back together down the line – but RadioTimes.com readers say that’s the wrong call.

In a Twitter poll, 55.6 per cent said Millie should move on, while 44.4 per cent believed the couple should try to work through their differences.

Get Love Island newsletters direct to your inbox Never miss a recoupling, dumping or a bombshell looking to shake things up Thanks, you are now signed up to our Love Island newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s a close result that reflects just how unpredictable this year’s Love Island has been, with a number of shocking moments and break-ups sending fans reeling.

Following Millie and Liam’s troubles, fans are now predicting that Liberty and Jake could win the series, with a recent RadioTimes.com poll picking them out as strong contenders.

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.