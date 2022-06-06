The Radio Times logo

Love Island's Luca Bish explains his "random" tattoos

Fans have compared the 23-year-old's tattoos to those of Harry Styles online.

Luca Bish
ITV
By
Published: Monday, 6th June 2022 at 11:42 am
The new season of Love Island begins tonight (6th June), with 11 contestants stepping foot in the Mallorca villa in the first episode – including fishmonger Luca Bish, whose tattoos have already become a topic of conversation amongst fans.

The 23-year-old has now explained the meaning behind his "random" tattoos, which many Love Island viewers think are similar to those of popstar Harry Styles.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press before entering the Love Island villa, Luca said: "My ex was a tattoo artist so I was a bit like her colouring-in book. I was going, 'Go on then.'

Luca Bish and Harry Styles
Luca Bish and Harry Styles ITV,Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

"But yeah, it's probably the best thing I'll ever get compared to Harry Styles at. They're just very random. I wouldn't say there's a lot of meaning for a lot of them but they're there now."

When asked whether there were any he didn't like, he said: "I don't like [my left] arm. This has got a lion on so people are comparing me to Harry Styles – I think nine times out of 10 people with tattoos have got a bloody lion on."

He continued: "[My right] arm I like a bit more. It's got Einstein, Amy Winehouse, Muhammad Ali, Winston Churchill. There's a bit more meaning there but all the others I'm a bit of a colouring-in book."

The Brighton-based singleton will be taking part in Love Island's first re-coupling, which host Iain Stirling has revealed will be determined by the viewers.

"This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid and you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl," he said on Lorraine on Friday.

Read more:

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. 

