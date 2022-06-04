Love Island's Paige Thorne reveals how she impressed in audition tape

However, only a handful are chosen and manage to make it onto our screens – and this year, one of those contestants is Paige Thorne , a paramedic from Swansea, who will make her Love Island debut on Monday, 6th June along with the rest of the Love Island 2022 line-up .

Each year, thousands of applicants flock to the ITV site to apply for one of the hottest dating shows, Love Island .

Ahead of the launch, Paige talked us through the application process and how she managed to impress the ITV bosses in her audition video.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, she said: "I think it was just, like, the shortest clip ever, because I didn't want to cringe anyone out too much. I was basically getting ready for a night out and I think I said something along the lines of, 'I like my life, I'm a vibe, put me in there and see what happens.' And that was literally it – just a little 30 second clip and that was it."

Asked how she's prepared for the dating show, she added: "Just tanning. I tried the hot girl, gym workout thing, but it's just not for me. I'm obsessed with cake and chocolate way too much to do it. So just tanning."

The ITV dating show can come with a lot of fame, with contestants going on to receive huge followings on social media as well as six-figure brand deals.

However, this isn't something that Paige, who plans to go back to her career as a paramedic, has thought about.

She continued: "It's something that I've not given a lot of thought to because no one knows what will happen. I could be in there one day. I could be in there for how long. Fame is not something that I'm going in there for and it's not something that would be guaranteed.

"So I'm trying just to think, 'I'm going into love Island, I'm going to have a really great experience in there.' And then whatever comes after it, I'll deal with."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.