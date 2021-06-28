Love Island sneak peek shows “secret drawers” in the cosy hideaway

It’s Love Island season! This summer’s highly anticipated edition of the dating show is upon us, with 11 singletons heading to Mallorca tonight (Monday 28th June) in the hopes of finding love and winning the crash prize.

Ahead of the Love Island contestants arriving, ITV released a sneak peek of the brand new gorgeous Love Island villa where they’ll be spending the next few weeks. Let host Laura Whitmore take you on a quick tour in the clip below, and keep an eye out for some new romantic additions to the plush decor:

Whitmore tells us the garden boasts “the best views of Mallorca,” and judging by the sparkling Mediterranean stretching in every direction, it’s hard not to believe her.

As well as the iconic day beds, a balcony perfect for one-to-ones and a some “cheeky” new headboards, the villa also boasts a swanky hideaway where couples who win challenges can enjoy some privacy.

As well as plush furnishing, this year’s hideaway also comes with a set of secret drawers accessed via a button. What the islanders choose to stash in the red-velvet compartments is up to them, but we’re sure it will make for some interesting moments.

We also get a glimpse at the dressing room, which is “the tidiest it will ever be” ahead of the contestants, including civil servant Sharon Gaffka, PE teacher Hugo Hammond and ex-glamour model Shannon Singh, moving in.

Love Island begins airing on Monday 28th June at 9pm on ITV2.