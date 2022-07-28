One of last week's episode of the ITV2 show received over 1,500 Ofcom complaints after Dami and Luca threw a pie in Tasha's face during a game of Snog Marry Pie, after choosing her as the person that was "riding someone's coattails" to get ahead on the show and saying that her boyfriend Andrew Le Page was being walked all over.

Love Island star Faye Winter has shared her thoughts on how season 8's Tasha Ghouri was treated by Luca Bish and Dami Hope , saying that she thinks the islanders didn't stand up for her as they're "afraid of the backlash" she received after the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the influencer – who came in third place with Teddy Soares on last year's Love Island – said that she would have "definitely been sticking up for Tasha" had she been in the villa.

Luca gives Tasha a piggy back on Love Island, indicating that she was riding Andrew's coattails ITV

"There's been so many people that have said they want me in the villa [right now] and also, so many of those people were also people begging for me to leave the villa last year so it's really funny to see.

"I do feel like, as well, because of the backlash, particularly I got last year, I feel like a lot of people going forward will be very conscious of having blowouts and actually having arguments and actually telling somebody when enough is enough and telling them to f**k off when you don't want them in your personal space," she continued. "I feel like a lot of people won't do that and that is due to the backlash I got."

Winter added that as a result, there hasn't been as much "proper drama" on the show this year. "You know, there hasn't been any screaming matches between anyone, there hasn't been any what I would call arguments.

"There's not been anybody properly sticking up for themselves. Now, I'm worried that that is because people are afraid of backlash they're gonna get when they come out. And that was proven through me and my experience."

The former islander went on to say that had she been in the villa, she would have confronted the boys. "With the girls this year, I think it's a simple question of: 'What is your problem? What is your actual problem?'

"If you've got an issue, air it properly. Don't do underhand digs, don't be that person that thinks you're getting one up on somebody for making a comment. I'm not about that. If I've got an issue, I will go directly to the source and say what my issue is."

She continued: "I feel like there hasn't really been that this year and there hasn't been anyone that's called anyone out for having issues when that's all that needs to be said."

Winter made it to the final of last year's season, placing behind Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran as well as winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

