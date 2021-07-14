Chloe questions Toby’s intentions and will the boys or girls win a bombshell in tonight’s Love Island?

It looks like there could be trouble ahead for new Love Island couple Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows, following last night’s vote.

The public voted for the most compatible Love Island couples and the pair ended up in the bottom three with Sharon and Hugo and Lucinda and Brad.

And while it’s Brad and Lucinda who will have to decide who goes home following the latest Love Island twist, Toby isn’t happy with the results, as he tells Chloe in tonight’s episode: “We’re f**ked. We were down there.”

Chloe replies: “Course we are. Why are you surprised? Why are you taking it so personally?”

In the Beach Hut, Toby then says: “In my eyes, we get on like a house on fire. If that’s not a genuine connection, then I don’t know what is. That means I’m searching for the wrong thing completely. I don’t know how the public hasn’t seen that.”

Chloe later tells Millie that Toby’s comments have given her doubts about their relationship.

“He’s so f**king fake. I was like, ‘Why are you surprised, the public aren’t going to love us because of what happened with Kaz. But if it’s genuine, you don’t have to worry.’ The fact he’s getting all moody with me because we’re bottom three… that is so fake. I’m f**king livid,” she reveals.

“He’s made me really question his intentions and whether he was genuine.”

Could Chloe and Toby be about to split?

While things don’t look so good for Chloe and Toby, one of the Love Island 2021 contestants‘ prayers could be answered later today, as there’s a bombshell on the way.

There’s a catch though, as the islanders will have to compete in a boys versus girls challenge where the winning team will win a bombshell of the opposite sex.

Rallying the boys, Jake says: “We’re here for two lads only – Hugo and Aaron!” as Kaz chants: “Girl power through the roof!”

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays which is a catch up.