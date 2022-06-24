Love Island first look as Charlie threatens Tasha and Andrew's romance

According to an ITV release, Andrew is keen to find out how Tasha and Charlie's date went ahead of the imminent recoupling, and it appears he's a little disappointed by the response.

It looks like Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page 's romance could be on the rocks in Love Island – with a first look at tonight's episode teasing that new bombshell Charlie Radnedge could come between the couple.

"I went in with a complete open mind to see what happens," she tells him. "It was a good date. He’s a good-looking guy."

"I’m not surprised he picked you," he responds. "You’re a very good-looking girl. You’re obviously super nice and amazing."

But later in the episode, while speaking to Jay Younger and Antigoni Buxton, he confesses that he's worried about what might be about to occur – explaining "I know what’s happening tonight" and suggesting that Charlie is going to couple up with Tasha.

New boy Charlie Radnedge in Love Island 2022 ITV

Tasha and Charlie also chat on the sundeck, with the new arrival giving his own verdict of their date.

"I wanted to see where your head is at, really," he says. "I enjoyed the date today, it was good fun. We got on pretty well. If I were to pick you, would you be open to seeing what would happen or are you closed off to it?”

Fans will have to wait until tonight's episode to find out what Tasha's answer is – but it certainly looks like it could spell trouble for Andrew...

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.