Love Island recoupling begins as first look teases tough decisions

Casa Amor has wreaked havoc for almost all the coupled-up contestants, with many viewers convinced that only Gemma Owen and Luca Bish will both stay loyal to each other.

There's going to be trouble in paradise for more than one couple in tonight's episode of Love Island , with a first look teasing the return of host Laura Whitmore ahead of a recoupling.

In tonight's episode, both villas receive a text informing them that a recoupling is looming – but the news gets a mixed reception, with some Islanders appearing to panic and Dami Hope (who recently kissed Casa Amor bombshell Summer Botwe) admitting he's "scared".

Dami says: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

“OK, things are getting real now," Tasha Ghouri admits.

Tasha, who has been coupled with Andrew Le Page since day one, has recently been getting to know new boy Billy while staying in Casa Amor.

“I am one of those people that is a glass half full," says Paige Thorne, "I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

In a first look teaser, both Paige and new Casa Amor girl Cheyanne Kerr separately debate whether or not Jacques will stick with Paige, or go with someone new.

"It's gonna be a night full of surprises," Davide Sanclimenti quips, as the main villa residents gather around the fire-pit.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

