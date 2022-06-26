In Friday's (24th June) recoupling, Andrew opted to stick with Tasha, despite the fact that she had enjoyed a date with newcomer Charlie . Andrew's choice also came at the dismay of other contestants - some of whom will voice their thoughts in the upcoming episode.

Love Island star Andrew Le Page will reconsider his future with current partner Tasha Ghouri in tonight's brand new episode.

In the morning, we see Andrew confiding in the boys: "I’m going to give her space today, and just gonna try and enjoy my time," he says.

Dami responds with some advice, telling him to be open to new opportunities. “I feel like going forward if anyone else comes in and all that, you should be open and give it a chance because I feel like most of the time you’re a bit closed off because you know how much you really, really like Tasha. But I feel like just give it a chance and see what else possibly could be there."

You'll just have to wait and see whether Andrew decides to take Dami's words on board. But that's not all that's coming up, as elsewhere in the villa, Indiyah and Dami settle down for their first date where their chat takes a turn.

Pictured: Dami and Indiyah on a date.

"Where’s your head at, do you feel like it could be turned easily?" Dami asks.

Indiyah replies: “You know what, I’m gonna be honest - at this moment, no. Obviously it’s early days but I’m not even focusing on that right now. Me and you are both here, I’m getting to know you and I’m genuinely happy. You make me laugh, you make me smile.”

“Why is this so easy?” Dami replies.

“Do you think everything is just falling into place perfectly?” says Indiyah.

Dami agrees: “Yeah but like, too perfect to be honest like, it just feels too perfect.” Indiyah then wonders: “Too good to be true, hey?”

Will things continue to go well for them? Or are things really going too smoothly?

Pictured: Paige and Jay chat.

Meanwhile, Paige is busy thinking over her options after her first night with Jay. "How are you feeling after the first night, sleeping without Jacques?" Jay asks her.

"Ah no it was all good," Paige replies. "I enjoyed our pillow talk, it was nice to get to know each other, do you know what I mean?"

Later in the Beach Hut, Paige reveals her true feelings: "It’s an awkward one because the boys - Jay and Jacques, you couldn’t get more opposite guys in here, really."

Pictured: Paige.

Will Paige give things with Jay a go, or does her heart lie with Jacques? Well, later on we'll see Jacques pull Paige aside for a late night heart-to-heart. What will be revealed, and what might it mean for the current couples?

You'll just have to tune in to Love Island tonight at 9pm to find out!

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.