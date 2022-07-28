Love Island's Amber Gill defends show from editing criticism

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the influencer – who won the ITV2 show's fifth series – gave her thoughts on the ongoing season and how she has disapproved of some of the boys' behaviour in the villa.

When it comes to reality TV, contestants are usually the first to blast the genre for manipulating what happened with a bit of editing – however, Love Island winner Amber Gill has pushed back against that criticism, particularly in relation to this year's season.

"I try to be impartial because obviously I've been on it before. But there's just a couple of things that I don't like and I can't help but just notice it."

Love Island's Dami and Indiyah ITV

She said: "And then people are saying to me like, 'Oh, but you should know, it's edited.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, but they can't physically edit you to be completely different from how you actually are. They're not like [a] magician. They can't force you to say something that never came out your mouth.' You know what I mean?"

She went on to say that while Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack would have been her pick to win this year, she wasn't happy with how Dami treated Tasha Ghouri during the Snog Marry Pie episode, which saw the microbiologist and Luca Bish throw pies in Tasha's face during a game whilst saying that her and Andrew Le Page's relationship wasn't genuine.

Speaking about Dami, Gill said: "I don't like the way he speaks to Tasha and I know that other islanders have came out and said that, 'Oh, like it wasn't that bad,' but I know what I looked at and I didn't like what I saw.

"Edited or not edited, from five minutes, I can see what I saw and I didn't like it, you know?" she added.

Love Island's Snog Marry Pie episode resulted in Ofcom receiving over 1,500 complaints, while the charity Women's Aid recently confirmed that it was in talks with ITV after viewers were concerned about "misogyny and controlling behaviour".

The show's upcoming final is set to take place on Monday 1st August, with host Laura Whitmore set to crown the 2022 Love Island winners.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

