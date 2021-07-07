Will Aaron dump Sharon on tonight’s Love Island?

It looks like there could be trouble in paradise for one of the Love Island couples tonight.

Following Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter‘s fallout with Hugo Hammond, Aaron Francis admitted to the boys he didn’t like the way Sharon dealt with the situation, and on tonight’s episode he lets the Civil Servant, 25, know exactly what’s on his mind.

In a preview released by ITV, Aaron tells Sharon: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”

Sharon then says: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”

Looking at the future for them, Aaron replies: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear. But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure. I didn’t want to continue it.”

But, Sharon isn’t beating around the bush as she asks: “You didn’t? Or you don’t?”

Could Aaron be about to call time on his and Sharon’s relationship?

The duo have only been coupled up since Friday’s Love Island recoupling. Before that, Sharon was with Hugo, and Aaron was with Chloe Burrows. However, there’s already been a little bit of tension between them.

On Monday, all the couples were treated to brunch. During the meal, Sharon told Aaron that she’d never really wanted to have children because in her past relationships, she’d been the one to take up most of the responsibility at home.

Later on, Aaron spoke to the boys and said he didn’t think Sharon was ready to let a man be the “breadwinner” and become the “housewife” in the family, as he admitted he was beginning to have doubts about them.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night, except Saturdays which is a catch up. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub.