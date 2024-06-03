While previous seasons have seen the islanders awkwardly step forward for who they want to couple up with, though, or even had the public make the decision for them, this year's run kicks off in a different way.

As that first coupling-up is all about first impressions anyway, host Maya Jama is set to reveal a coupling-up first for the series in tonight's episode.

The twist will involve the islanders collectively rating the boys and girls on a scale of who has come across the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material, right down to who doesn't exactly seem keen for a committed relationship.

Maya, Patsy, Harriet, Nicole, Munveer, Sean, Ciaran, Ayo in Love Island. ITV

They do say first impressions count, but this is set to ruffle some feathers, as the boys and girls split up to organise each group into the new rankings.

Yet that's not where the twists end, as these rankings will correlate with who gets paired up with who. So, if a male islander has ranked third, he'll automatically be coupled up with the girl ranked third too.

But who will be coupled up with who? While we're yet to get acquainted with the islanders, we're sure the couples will certainly get everyone talking.

And as if we couldn't have anymore surprises in the first episode, there's also set to be a first-night curveball that will leave the islanders speechless.

While no details have understandably been revealed about what Maya Jama will surprise the islanders with around the firepit on their opening night, we do know it'll be a show first.

Maya is set to tell the islanders: "It’s good to see you’re all settled in, but as you know, you’re on Love Island. You must always expect the unexpected."

Could it mark the arrival of a new bombshell? Or perhaps a shock exit? It's only the first episode of the new season, so whatever it is, it'll definitely kickstart the instalment with a bang.

The new season starts on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a major multi-channel crossover, and will once more feature a brand new cast of islanders set to embark on a summer of love.

In its 11th season now, the new line-up has already sparked conversations online over a perceived lack of diversity - but 2024 contestant Mimii Ngulube chatted to RadioTimes.com and other press about the concerns.

She said: "I feel like it's less of an issue now. Just because the recent years I feel like they've very much improved. Obviously [this year], I'm not too sure who's going in or anything like that, so I don't know if it's just going to be me or not. But I'm pretty sure it'll be fine."

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

