But things will be a little different this year, with the show rolling out new Love Island social media rules , which will see the islanders pause posting content on their accounts rather than having a family member or friend monitoring their pages while they're away.

On Monday 16th January, a brand new batch of islanders will arrive at the Love Island villa as season 9 kicks off with new host Maya Jama .

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, make-up artist and Love Island 2023 contestant Lana Jenkins revealed what she thinks of the new protocol - and it's a "yes" from her.

"I think it's not a bad thing at all," she said. "I think it's nice that you have time away from Instagram and also your friends and family don't have the pressures of it."

She continued: "I think it's a lot to deal with having to watch your friend or your daughter go on telly, as well as running an account. I'd just prefer that they just relax, watch it and just crack on, and then as soon as I'm out, I'll be back on Instagram so it'll be fine."

While Lana is looking forward to the social media break, the 25-year-old is going to miss having her family and friends around, particularly her mum.

Asked if there's anything she wishes she could take into the villa, she joked: "My mum, maybe. Just like on the sidelines, but not actually. Just there if I need her.

"Me and my mum are so close. We're like best friends as well as mum and daughter and I talk to her every day, so I think one of the things that is going to be big for me is not talking to my mum every day. I just wish she could be in the beach house just so I could go and have a little cuddle every now and then."

ITV confirmed the new social media strategy in December, stating that contestants will be asked to "pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show" in order to "protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

