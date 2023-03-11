First Will Young and Jessie Wynter left for their farm-themed date, and then Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were sent out for a romantic dinner.

The final dates resumed on Love Island last night, with the two last couples heading out of villa.

While on their dates, the islanders had to vote for who they thought was the least compatible couple, and the end of the episode, the three couples with the most votes were revealed.

Didn't get to watch Love Island last night? Well, RadioTimes.com has got you sorted with our video recap above.

Read on for all the details on episode 54.

Episode 54 started with Will and Jessie getting ready for their dates. Off they went to get dressed up in their double denim looks before heading off to a barn, where they danced with the locals.

Following the dance, they sat down for some lunch and talk turned to their Love Island journey.

"I’ve had the best time here with you, I didn’t think I’d meet someone that I’d fall in love with so hard. You’ve been so supportive of me the whole way through, I want you to know how special you are to me," Jessie said, before popping a very, big question.

As the duo chatted, Jessie asked Will if he'd be her boyfriend, and he said "yes".

The couple then had a big decision to make as they talked about who they thought was the least compatible couple.

Kai and Sanam were next to go on their date. Dressed to the nines in a black suit for Kai and a tulle dress for Sanam, the duo headed out of the villa.

As they walked into the decadent location, complete with sweeping staircases and romantically lit with candles, they were treated to music by a pianist.

Discussing their future, Kai talked about his family, telling Sanam: “My mum will absolutely adore you because you’re literally the kindest most sweet hearted girl that I’ve ever met and she will see how good you are for me.”

The couple also bonded over their careers.

“Our careers are so similar, it takes a special sort of person to go into the careers that we both went into, me being a teacher and you being a children's social worker," he added.

Sanam said: “I love hearing you talk about your job, I just love that side of you, I think it’s amazing. It also drew me to you, to work with children you need to be a certain type of person and to actually love it shows how much of a kind heart you’ve got.”

After sharing a kiss, Kai and Sanam then deliberated on which couple they were going to vote for as the least compatible.

Upon returning to the villa, the Love Island 2023 cast received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit. The results were then revealed from the vote, with Kai and Sam receiving one vote, Will and Jessie receiving two votes, and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall receiving two votes meaning they'd all be at risk of being dumped from the island.

The public vote was then opened.

With the Love Island 2023 final taking place on Monday 13th March, who will be leaving this weekend?

