Exclusive – Olivia Attwood on Shannon Singh’s Love Island exit: ‘It will give the others a kick’

Viewers were left shocked when Love Island star Shannon Singh was sent packing on Wednesday night’s episode after one full day in the Love Island villa.

It came after Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with Aaron Francis, who Singh was initially in a couple with.

Some fans suspect Shannon could make a return to Love Island as part of a major twist.

RadioTimes.com spoke to former contestant Olivia Attwood – who appeared on the third series in 2017 – and she gave us her thoughts on Shannon’s brutal dumping.

Asked whether she thought the model, 21, could make a comeback, she said: “I would be leaning towards the idea that she’s gone. I feel like it’s too soon to say that she’s gone back into into another villa, but they do like to keep things exciting.

“We didn’t see much of her, so if there is more to see in terms of she was holding back, then it would be nice to see a bit more, but if it wasn’t her thing and we kind of saw everything we were going to see and she wasn’t really feeling it, then it’s probably better that someone else has a space.”

Olivia thinks Shannon’s dumping will change how the other Love Island 2021 contestants behave, saying: “I think Shannon being dumped from the island so brutally will give everyone else a kick up the a*** to realise that you don’t stay in Love Island unless you’re in a couple, so I think it would have spurred people on to like pull their finger out a little bit. And so that will definitely have an aftermath effect.”

But she thinks it could lead to one successful romance with Aaron and Sharon Gaffka.

She added: “With Sharon and Aaron there could be something. I kind of see a match there. I think personality wise, I think they have quite similar vibe, but I don’t know about Hugo and Faye. I think they’re opposites, but opposites do attract sometimes.”

Liv is about to make her debut on ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club, where she’ll be competing against a line-up of celebrities including Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay, singer Amelia Lily and AJ Odudu – who she says was her “biggest competition” on the series.

“I thought AJ from the beginning, because she is a performer like me. She gives it some welly and she has a good outfits on and doesn’t take any nonsense, so I thought she was going to be good and she was,” she said.

On the show, contestants have to vote against the other competitors – something that didn’t go down well for Liv.

Speaking of her reaction to the voting process, she said: “I literally did not take it very well the first time a couple of people voted me I properly threw my toys out the pram. I don’t even think I’m competitive, but because I was drunk, ( was that person like, ‘I can’t believe you voted for me! So, you hate me then?'”