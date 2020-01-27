The 21-year-old model left fans confused as she was spotted wearing what looked to be a two-piece swimsuit on her head.

As she lounged by the pool and debriefed in the Beach Hut, the Newcastle beauty could be seen sporting a bikini top as a headband.

And it didn’t long for viewers to notice, with many rushing to Twitter to voice their opinions on the strange fashion statement.

More like this

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“Does someone wanna tell Rebecca that she’s got her bikini top and her head band the wrong way round?” one wrote.

“Erm…has Rebecca got her headband and bikini top mixed up? #LoveIsland,” another said.

Agreeing, one added: “Has Rebecca got a bra on her head?’

“What is Rebecca doing wearing a bikini top around her head??” a fourth commented, adding a string of laughing emojis.

Even the show’s voiceover Iain Stirling picked up on the strange ensemble, as he poked fun at the islander.

“That’s what I like about Rebecca. She wears her heart on her sleeve and her bikini bottoms on her head,” he joked.

Rebecca’s fashion choices might not be to everyone’s taste, but she certainly seems to have won over the viewers after coming face-to-face with Siannise last night.

Love Island 2020's Siannise and Rebecca argued (©ITV)

Tensions hit fever pitch between the girls, as Bristol native Siannise confronted Rebecca over her decision to recouple with new bombshell Luke Trotman, who she was also interested in.

Siannise, 25, accused her fellow islander of “breaking girl code” as she felt she hadn’t been upfront about liking Luke T.

However, Rebecca stood her ground, insisting she did nothing wrong.

“I know you’re saying girl code, I didn’t go out of my way to hurt anyone,” she said.

"You weren’t coupled up with him and I took him off you, you just had a date with him.”

And judging by some Twitter comments, Rebecca’s unbothered attitude is just what fans needed, as they took to the social media site to praise the 21-year-old, with many claiming she had “saved” the show.

"This winter love Island would have been boring if they didn't add Rebecca she brought the carnage that we crave #loveisland,” one commented.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another wrote: “#loveisland I know we hate Rebecca but she’s bringing the drama like this would be so boring without her."

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm