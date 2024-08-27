Airing last night (26th August) on Netflix, viewers found out what life was like for the pod squad outside of the experiment, and for one couple who got married, they did not have their happy ending.

Sabrina and Steven revealed they had split, breaking the hearts of fans who had been rooting for them in the pods and in the outside world.

While their wedding day couldn't have gone any better, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Sabrina admitted she wishes she had listened to her intuition just that bit more before the big day.

Sabrina on her wedding day. Netflix

Sabrina admitted that while viewers don't see it play out in the episodes, she was "really torn" on her wedding day.

Explaining her mindset, Sabrina said: "It was kind of where your logical mind was going against your heart. So, for me, my heart was like, 'This is your person, of course you're going to marry him - this makes perfect sense.'

"[But] my logical mind was being like, 'It's not been enough time, you haven't experienced the outside world together. You don't know anything about where he lives, his work, [or] any kind of key things that really matter in a relationship.'"

One key thing viewers saw across the episodes was that Sabrina and Steven had quite the distance between them, with Sabrina living in Belfast and Steven in London - however, they were both prepared to make that work.

Sabrina and Steven on Love Is Blind UK. Netflix

But for Sabrina, she wishes she had some more time to think it all through.

"I think, for me, I just wish I had listened to my intuition a little bit more," she told RadioTimes.com. "That's probably a lesson I've learned the hard way."

While things haven't worked out as they'd planned, Steven has no regrets about his time on the experiment and what it led to.

"We were all ourselves, it was so authentic, and I think you could see that," Steven exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

He continued: "You could see everyone tackling their own hurdles the way they would tackle it, and [they] just showed they were human. So no regrets."

