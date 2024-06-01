And perhaps even more surprising than the pair choosing to say "yes" is the fact that they're still together and have just celebrated their second anniversary on Friday (31st May).

"It feels longer [than two years]," Lydia recently told PEOPLE. "It's like, 'Oh really, just two years?' I cannot imagine my life without Milton anymore, I don't even remember what that was like."

Milton added: "We're still just as playful as we've always been. For me, it feels pretty normal. It's two years. We've already been through everything [together]."

More like this

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson in Love Is Blind. Netflix

Early on in their marriage, the pair had to briefly navigate long distance as Lydia lived in Houston and Milton, a petroleum engineer, was based in Long Beach, California.

"Last year I ended up working on a project that had me living in California for four months and Lydia was coming every two weeks, or I was going to Texas every two weeks seeing each other, staying for a week each time," Milton explained.

"Luckily, Lydia's job has an office in Long Beach as well, so it worked out really well for us."

The pair now live together in Houston and manage to fit one another into their busy schedules.

Read more:

"That's our big thing. We share calendars and plan things that way," Milton continued, whilst Lydia added: "It is a challenge, but it's literally taught us how to really get organised because if we don't get organised, it just gets too complicated."

Love Is Blind season 6 hit screens on Valentine's Day earlier this year, introducing viewers to 30 new singletons. Arguments, plenty of tears and love triangles ensued.

The show has since been renewed for season 7.

Love Is Blind season 6, episodes 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.