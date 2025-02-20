In the final boardroom moments, Lord Sugar told the candidate: "Jana, you know I have kind of a gut feeling. You have been very, very quiet in the last four weeks, I haven't seen much from you.

"You know what, the next task, you are gonna be the project manager – like it not."

This decision isn't a new one from Lord Sugar. Just last year, he made Phil Turner a project manager after he was on the losing team seven times in a row.

Next week, the candidates will be creating and branding new chocolate Easter eggs, before they pitch to industry buyers.

As one team's matcha egg leaves buyers wanting more, the other's team branding leads to confusion in the pitch. Only time will tell which team Jana leads.

The Apprentice recently issued a statement on the exit of Jana, after it was reported that he had made an "ill-informed comment" on the show.

It was leaked that Jana withdraws from the process at the end of next week's episode, however a spokesperson for the show confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Jana's comment was "ill-informed" but not made with "ill-intent" and his departure from the series was "completely unrelated".

The full statement from the Apprentice spokesperson reads: "We were made aware of an ill-informed comment made by Jana during the process and action was taken.

"Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill-intent behind it and the concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved.

"Jana withdrew from the process for completely unrelated and separate reasons, and he has our full support."

The Apprentice continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

