But now that Chloe has been dumped from the island alongside Sam, it's all blowing up between the pair yet again.

Posting a video to Instagram on Monday night after Chloe left the ITV2 show, The Only Way is Essex star Jon posted a video of himself drinking a pint at the pub in celebration.

"So guys after watching that episode of Love Island, karma’s a bitch," he said, before hastily - and quietly - adding: "But you know, I ain’t bothered."

Hmm, somehow we're not convinced. Probably because he's tweeted constantly throughout the show for a month, hit out at Chloe and retweeted comments from people having a pop at her.

Something tells us this is far from over...

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2