Each couple was told they had to decide who they thought was the least compatible duo. Camilla and Jonny, Sam and Chloe, Olivia and Chris, Marcel and Gabby, Dom and Tyla, Kem and Amber, and Montana and Simon all slipped off to discuss between them who they wanted to nominate as the unlucky couple.

Each pairing then sent a text with their answer before the islanders were gathered together by the fire pit where the couple voted least compatible were dumped from the island... by text.

Chloe and Sam – who have both been on the series since the start – were deemed the least compatible duo. The result didn't come as a huge surprise as most of the remaining couples are romantically involved whereas the dumped pair are just friends.

Chloe had previously been coupled up with Kem and Mike, while Sam was once paired with Camilla, Olivia and Montana... although sadly none of his matchings led to fireworks.