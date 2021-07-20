Will Jake and Liberty win Love Island? Let us know what you think

We’re now into the third week of Love Island‘s current series and it’s officially starting to heat up now, with the villa seeing shock dumpings, surprise love triangles and bewitching bombshells who’ve managed to shake everything up.

Advertisement

While we’ve seen a number of recouplings so far in the series, there’s still one pair who got together on day one and have lasted ever since: Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole.

Birmingham-based Liberty Poole stepped forward for water engineer Jake in the first episode of series seven and the rest is history, with the couple sticking together despite the increasing number of blonde bombshells who’ve been swanning into the villa.

They may have gotten off to a rocky start, with 24-year-old Jake telling waitress and marketing student Liberty that he wanted to get to know other girls the morning after their night together in the hideaway (ouch), but he’s since seen sense and committed to Liberty 100 per cent – although there’s still Casa Amor to come, which has a reputation for breaking up the strongest of romances.

With Jake and Liberty being the longest-standing couple in the villa so far, do you think they could make it to the end and win that £50,000 prize pot? Or do you think they could fall at the last hurdle – that being Casa Amor, of course.

Make sure to have your say in our exclusive poll below – are Jack and Liberty our 2021 winners? Get voting now!

It’s now day 20 in the Love Island villa and, after last night’s Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, it looks as though some of the islanders – namely Kaz and Toby – will be dealing with the consequences from that in the upcoming instalment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aaron and Lucinda are set to continue their romance after Lucinda and Danny broke things off last night, though her former flame Brad has hinted that he could return to the show for Casa Amor. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.