I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2012 rumour mill: Is Helen Flanagan about to quit?
She's only been in the jungle a day but ITV bosses fear Corrie star Helen is already poised to walk out
THE RUMOUR: She's been in the jungle for little more than 24 hours, but ITV bosses are worried that ex-Corrie star and WAG Helen Flanagan is ready to walk. Since arriving in Australia, the fragile 22-year-old actress, who has suffered from panic attacks in the past, has already been forced to face her biggest fear by crossing a wobbly bridge over a ravine, and was reduced to shrieks and sobs by the sight of a rat in the camp. To make matters worse, the British public have now voted for her to go up against MP Nadine Dorries in the next Bushtucker Trial, Bug Burial - where Helen will be buried alive for 10 minutes with new creepy crawlies joining her every 60 seconds. Is it all becoming too much for the teary star?
QUOTE FROM AN "ITV INSIDER": "She doesn’t seem to be coping very well already. She’s without a doubt the most emotional star so far." (The Mirror)
RADIOTIMES.COM VERDICT: 2/5. She may be squeamish, emotional, and already struggling with the show's challenges, but every good soap star knows the power of I'm a Celebrity... publicity. Plus, she's already been taking advantage of the showers to flaunt her figure, so she can't be that distressed...