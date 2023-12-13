We'll see all the contestants reunited with their loved ones and the campmates will get to reflect on their jungle experience.

Having always been a big fan of the show, Sam admitted: "It is the most magical show that is on TV – when you're in there it's even more magical. There's no place like it I've ever seen."

Frankie Dettori called it an "amazing experience", while Fred Sirieix reflected calling it "incredible".

So what time is the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out show on?

Read on for everything we know.

What time is I'm a Celebrity Coming Out 2023 on?

The special reunion episode will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 13th December at 9pm.

It will see all the campmates reflecting on their time on the show as hosts Ant & Dec give a summary of the season, including all of the jungle antics and exits from the show.

"It is ten million times harder than I ever, ever could have imagined," Danielle Harold said of her time on the show.

Nick Pickard revealed: "I laughed everyday!"

Meanwhile, Tony Bellew said: "The jungle wasn't what I expected, it was far more than I expected. I loved it, I enjoyed it. I got to meet some amazing people, I've made some memories I will keep for life."

Lastly, Nigel Farage reflected: "This has been the most amazing adventure, I've proved to myself I can do things I never believed I could."

I'm a Celebrity Coming Out 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Wednesday 13th December.

