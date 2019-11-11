An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation.

“We currently have no cause for concern. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance."

Reports in papers including the Sun and The Daily Mirror had earlier suggested that the camp could be evacuated “imminently,” while The Daily Mail claimed that show bosses were on “red alert”.

The ITV response will therefore come as good news for fans eager for the show’s 19th series to get underway, which will also mark the return of Ant McPartlin following his absence last year.

Although an official line-up is yet to be announced, contestants expecting to feature include Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa and Ian Wright.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV