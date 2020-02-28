But Gogglebox has established itself as one of the biggest shows on the broadcaster's schedules and has made household names of some of its participants.

Here's what you need to know about the new series of Gogglebox...

When is Gogglebox on Channel 4?

Series 15 of Gogglebox starts airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 28th February.

More like this

What is Gogglebox about?

Gogglebox brings together a diverse group of telly fans from all over the country who share their thoughts on the week's biggest news and programmes.

The series first aired in 2013 and peaked three years later when close to six million people tuned it to see what the charismatic cast had to say.

Who is in the cast of 2020's Gogglebox?

Much of the cast from previous series are returning for the new batch of episodes, including Jenny and Lee from Hull, London friends Amira and Iqra, creative types Giles and Mary, Leeds sisters Ellie and Izzi, and siblings Pete and Sophie.

Veteran married couple David and Shirley are returning, having been married for 40 years, but they now face competition from Anne and Ken.

The new additions to the Gogglebox line-up have been married for half a century and live in County Durham.

Advertisement

The Malones, The Michaels and The Plummers are also back for series 15, meaning the show won't be losing any of its beloved family dynamic.