100 Voices of Gospel

Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer choice won the first semi-final, with Simon Cowell describing them as being "in a different league". This act "could and should" win he added. That's a pretty good sign they're in with a shot, isn't it?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNTQ8W0DWyc

Mel and Jamie

Taking second place in the first semi-final was mother and son duo Mel and Jamie. The pair admitted to being "gobsmacked" by the result. But while the judges had had to send the vote back to the public - struggling to choose between this act and Kathleen Jenkins - they all confessed Mel and Jamie had moved them and were well worthy of their spot in the grand final.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Amp5wRje39I

Wayne Woodward

Hold tight! Cheeky crooner Wayne Woodward won the second Britain's Got Talent semi-final after wowing with his cover of That's Life. He told us he'd actually changed his song on the day, which turns out to have worked out really rather well for him. After scooping the win he said he was "ready" for the final. Bring it on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJebRYq6XvI

Alex Magala

Well, it looks like we'll have to get used to watching bits of BGT from behind the sofa as sword swallower Alex Magala earned his place in the final thanks to the judges' vote. He saw off competition from ballet dancers Shannon and Peter and promises his grand final performance will be a surprise even to himself. Yikes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6LTdsSwPR0

Richard Jones

25-year-old soldier-turned-magician Richard Jones won the third semi-final after wowing the judges and the voting public alike with his clever tricks. "You, sir are a wizard," said Simon Cowell. "That has to be magic. You are a genuinely nice guy who has magic powers."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ_vf8ljgHU

Boogie Storm

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act secured themselves a spot in the final during the third semi-final too, seeing off competition from ballet-dancing schoolboy Jack Higgins. They were put through on the public vote after the judges failed to come to a majority decision. No word yet on what they are planning for the final. In fact, we've had no words from them whatsoever so far...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO_nBlAT19Y

Beau Dermott

The young singer won her place in the final after stunning viewers, who couldn't quite believe she is 12-years-old (she is, though). After a seriously good performance of Someone Like You from Jekyll and Hyde, Alesha Dixon said "you're definitely a potential winner of this show", with David Walliams describing her rendition as "perfect".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8pVSifHWLU

Balance Unity

Dancer Balance Unity, (real name Taylor Goodridge) won a place in the final after all four judges chose him over Kyrgystani dancers Tumar KR. "Wow, what an incredible performance," David Walliams said. "It's brilliant that you can be cool and funny at the same time.” Ant and Dec then called him "the nicest kid in showbiz".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFZuquf2kbs

Craig Ball

Impressionist Craig Ball was quite an unexpected winner of the final semi-final - seeing off stiff competition from the Presentation School Choir, Trip Hazard the dog and Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Jasmine Elcock. Ball admitted he was "taken aback", as Cowell was on his feet applauding, having showered the praise on Ball earlier in the evening: "Oh god Craig, I loved every single second of that," he'd gushed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCNLxS9YLMw

Jasmine Elcock

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer soon followed, the judges voting to keep the 14-year-old singer over Trip Hazard the dog (although they only just managed to come to the decision, all struggling to choose between the two). Ant was among the first to congratulate Jasmine telling her: "Well done, I'm very proud of you". She makes this year's BGT final a Golden Buzzer record-breaker, with a new record haul of four in the running for the top prize.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EA1xJiGmvHA

This final is a Golden Buzzer record breaker

A whopping four Golden Buzzers are among those finalists, the most of any final since the Golden Buzzers became a thing. Only David Walliams is without one: Ant and Dec's Jasmine Elcock, Alesha Dixon's 100 Voices of Gospel, Amanda Holden's Beau Dermott and Simon Cowell's Boogie Storm will all be hoping they can be the first GB to ever win the competition.

Who are the Wildcards?

As the live semi-finals got underway it was revealed there would be two Wildcard acts in the final - one chosen by the public from those acts booted out in third place each night, the other by the judges. The judges could have actually chosen from any of the acts who didn't make it through during the semi-finals. However, somewhat irritatingly they still opted to back an act who was eligible for the public vote in the form of ballet dancers Shannon and Peter.

"We are more than ecstatic about being the Judges' Wildcard. We are also truly humbled and feel blessed to have their support and belief in us.There are no words to describe how much support we've had as well from the British public. This is the biggest thing that's ever happened to us and we want to make everyone proud!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4JypYOBHh8

The public proved it just can't get enough of dog acts on this show though, backing gorgeous pooch Trip Hazard and owner Lucy through after their spectacular Beauty and the Beast-themed semi-final performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WylurU3Ofzk

"We are so thrilled and so thankful for the support and to have been selected as the Public Wildcard," Lucy said. "We can't wait to get back on that stage and have the opportunity to hopefully make everyone smile again and show off more of what Trip can do!"

Katherine Jenkins will open the show

Get ready to have your socks knocked off, as the mezzo-soprano will kick off proceedings.

How will this tenth anniversary final be celebrated?

Incase you've missed the ten thousand mentions that this is the tenth anniversary year, this is the tenth anniversary year of BGT. It means we'll have a cool trip down memory lane during the final as various acts from previous series will return to put on a big joint performance.

The exact nature of the performance is being kept under wraps, but show insiders did tell me that Diversity's Ashley Banjo is choreographing the routine. He'll be joined by his Diversity pals on stage who triumphed in 2009. Plus, I'm told 2012 winners Ashleigh and Pudsey will make up part of the routine, plus BGT faves Stavros Flatley who are still a huge part of the show (especially Got More Talent) since their 2009 debut.

There may be other special guest performers but as yet that hasn't been confirmed.

What were the biggest moments of the semi-finals?

From Danny Beard's tears to the Togni Brothers' mid-performance fall, we've been keeping up with all the action from the five live semi-finals. Get your full week re-cap of the best bits here.

Who has won the show before?

Paul Potts, Diversity, Collabro, Attraction and more have scooped the top spot. This year's winner follows in the footsteps (pawsteps?) of Jules, Matisse and Friends (don't forget the 'and friends'!). Check out all the previous winners here.

What time is the final on?

The final kicks off at 7:30pm and runs all the way through to 10:00pm on ITV. Extra gossip and excitement can then be found over on ITV2 from 10:05pm with Stephen Mulhern and Britain's Got More Talent.