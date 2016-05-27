The other judges will be pleased as punch however, as all of their acts are still in with a shot of winning this year's title.

For Simon Cowell his is in the form of Boogie Storm the dancing stormtroopers. They had Darth Vader with them in the semi-final, so perhaps we'll get another Star Wars classic alongside them this time around. What with that Chewbacca mask the 'thing' of the moment, it seems he'd be a pretty savvy choice.

Amanda Holden hit her Golden Buzzer for Beau Dermott after her outstanding Defying Gravity performance. As if that wasn't enough, Beau went ahead and won her semi-final, making her a definite frontrunner for this year's top prize.

More like this

Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer 100 Voices of Gospel did the same, winning the opening semi-final. Even Cowell had to admit it was the sort of act that "could and should" win the show.

In fact, Golden Buzzer history has been made as Ant and Dec's choice - 14-year-old singer Jasmine Elcock - made the final in Friday's closing semi-final too, meaning this year's final boasts the highest number of Golden Buzzers yet (previously three was the most).

As for Mr Walliams... well, better luck next year? Or maybe this is the point where they take it away from him and finally let Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern have a go...

Advertisement

See the Britain's Got Talent final Saturday from 7:30pm on ITV