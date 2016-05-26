Mel and Jamie

Taking second place in the first semi-final was mother and son duo Mel and Jamie. The pair admitted to being "gobsmacked" by the result. But while the judges had had to send the vote back to the public - struggling to choose between this act and Kathleen Jenkins - they all confessed Mel and Jamie had moved them and were well worthy of their spot in the grand final.

Wayne Woodward

Hold tight! Cheeky crooner Wayne Woodward won the second Britain's Got Talent semi-final after wowing with his cover of That's Life. He told us he'd actually changed his song on the day, which turns out to have worked out really rather well for him. After scooping the win he said he was "ready" for the final. Bring it on.

Alex Magala

Well, it looks like we'll have to get used to watching bits of BGT from behind the sofa as sword swallower Alex Magala earned his place in the final thanks to the judges' vote. He saw off competition from ballet dancers Shannon and Peter and promises his grand final performance will be a surprise even to himself. Yikes.

Richard Jones

25-year-old soldier-turned-magician Richard Jones won the third semi-final after wowing the judges and the voting public alike with his clever tricks. "You, sir are a wizard," said Simon Cowell. "That has to be magic. You are genuinely nice guy who has magic powers."

Boogie Storm

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act secured themselves a spot in the final during the third semi-final, seeing off competition from ballet-dancing schoolboy Jack Higgins. They were put through on the public vote after the judges failed to make a decision. No word yet on what they are planning for the final. In fact, we've had no words from them whatsoever so far...

Beau Dermott

The 12-year-old singer won a place in the final after wowing viewers who couldn't believe she was 12 (she is, though). After a seriously good performance of Someone Like You from Jekyll and Hyde, Alesha Dixon said "you're definitely a potential winner of this show" and David Walliams said her rendition was "perfect".

Balance Unity

Dancer Balance Unity, (real name Taylor Goodridge) won a place in the final after all four judges chose him over Kyrgystani dancers Tumar KR. "Wow, what an incredible performance," David Walliams said. "It's brilliant that you can be cool and funny at the same time.” Ant and Dec then called him "the nicest kid in showbiz".

Craig Ball

Impressionist Craig Ball was quite an unexpected winner - seeing off stiff competition from the Presentation School Choir, Trip Hazard the dog and Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Jasmine Elcock. Ball admitted he was "taken aback", as Cowell was on his feet applauding, having showered the praise on Ball earlier in the evening: "Oh god Craig, I loved every single second of that," he'd gushed.

Jasmine Elcock

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer soon followed, the judges voting to keep the 14-year-old singer over Trip Hazard the dog (although they only just managed to come to the decision, all struggling to choose between the two). Ant was among the first to congratulate Jasmine telling her: "Well done, I'm very proud of you". She makes this year's BGT final a Golden Buzzer record-breaker, with a new record of four in the running for the top prize.

The Britain's Got Talent final Saturday from 7:30pm on ITV