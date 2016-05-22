"This is the act for me that after 10 years could and should win," he said after they took to the stage tonight.

Singer Kathleen Jenkins and vocal duo Mel and Jamie battled for second place, with the judges called upon to vote for who should go through. All four struggled, the judges noting they were both at the same level.

"I love both of you. I think both acts are equally deserving of the final. Both of you have moved me genuinely," Alesha Dixon said.

"It’s an awful decision. You’re basically the same: the same standard," Amanda Holden concurred.

A majority decision couldn't be reached, with David Walliams voting with Ms Dixon for Kathleen Jenkins while Holden and Cowell gave Mel and Jamie their backing. After a return to the public vote it was a "gobsmacked" Mel and Jamie who earned the second spot in the final.

While mother and son duo Mel and Jamie have proven popular, the exit of Jenkins is likely to have ruffled some feathers. However, there could still be a spot with her, with each act that's voted out in the running for a place as one of this year's wildcard acts.

9th place: Ystrad Fawr Dancers

8th place: Richard Bayton

7th place: Ben Blaque

6th place: Spartans Resurrection

5th place: Total TXS

4th place: Darren Altman

3rd place: Kathleen Jenkins

2nd place: Mel and Jamie

1st place: 100 Voices of Gospel

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continue Monday at 7:30pm on ITV