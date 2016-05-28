https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WylurU3Ofzk

It's somewhat of an irritating way for the judges to go. They had the choice of all of the acts that were voted out in the semi-finals, but still chose to pick their act from one that was eligible for the public vote, too.

Clearly the viewers aren't overly fussed about having Shannon and Peter in the final, otherwise they would have been voted in. I'd have liked to have seen Elite Squad Royalz given a shot or foot jugglers the Togni Brothers. Alas that's the final decision they've made - Cowell having seemed to be pretty sure on who they'd put through even before he knew all of the choices during last night's show.

Show insiders tell me that the judges' decision was indeed made pretty quickly after the public votes had been verified last night.

Lucy and Trip is an excellent addition though (pat on the back public). They only narrowly missed out on a place in the final after their adorable routine to Beauty and the Beast's Be Our Guest in the last semi-final. Cowell admitted he thought the public would hate him for not putting them through at the time (Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Jasmine Elcock snagged that spot).

"We are so thrilled and so thankful for the support and to have been selected as the Public Wildcard," Lucy said. "We can't wait to get back on that stage and have the opportunity to hopefully make everyone smile again and show off more of what Trip can do!"

As for Shannon and Peter, who couldn't tackle the might of sword swallower Alex Magala or crooner Wayne Woodward during their semi-final, they're very pleased to be given another chance at this year's top prize - £250,000 and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

"We are more than ecstatic about being the Judges' Wildcard. We are also truly humbled and feel blessed to have their support and belief in us.There are no words to describe how much support we've had as well from the British public. This is the biggest thing that's ever happened to us and we want to make everyone proud!"

Lucy and Trip, Shannon and Peter will now hit rehearsals for tomorrow night's final alongside the 10 acts already confirmed.