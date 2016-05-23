More than a million votes were cast tonight and there were shocks among the lower-ranking acts, including the exit of both singing group The Garnett Family and solo singer Rachael Wooding leaving in sixth and fourth place respectively.

Sword swallower Alex Magala and ballet dancers Shannon and Peter found themselves competing for the second spot up for grabs in the final, the judges admitting that - as with last night - it was difficult to compare too equally brilliant acts.

Both Alesha Dixon and David Walliams said they were keen to see something "unique" in the final, so backed the nerve-shredding Magala. Amanda Holden admitted she wanted to follow her heart so gave her vote to Shannon and Peter. Left with the casting vote once again, Cowell struggled to decide but eventually went with Magala admitting: "I have to give it to the person prepared to risk their life and it’s Alex."

It's not all bad news for Shannon and Peter as they are now in the running to be the public's Wildcard, which will be open to votes on Thursday evening with all of the third placing acts eligible.

But for now it's celebrations for Alex Magala and Wayne Woodward who join 100 Voices of Gospel and Mel and Jamie in Saturday's final.

Cheeky chap Wayne Woodward continued to delight as he thanked the judges and told the crowd to make sure they got home same, while Mr Magala promised his next performance would be a surprise, even to himself. Here's hoping the paramedic was sitting down when he heard that.

Check out the full list of results from tonight's show below:

9th place: Vitaly Voronko

8th place: Anne and Ian Marshall (David Walliams' Golden Buzzer)

7th place: Mythical PSM

6th place: The Garnett Family

5th place: Another Kind of Blue

4th place: Rachel Wooding

3rd place: Shannon and Peter

2nd place: Alex Magala

1st place: Wayne Woodward

