But, thank goodness, there's light at the end of the tunnel because there's going to be two 'Wildcard' acts added into the grand final this year.

One of these will be decided by the judges and one will be decided by us the voting public. Hurrah!

The judges will have much more choice - they can pick anyone they like to come back. For us at home we pick from the acts that placed third in each semi-final. So, for example, we could right the wrong of loveable singer Kathleen Jenkins being sent home at the end of semi-final one (what were they thinking letting that happen?!).

The 'Wildcard' vote will open on Thursday evening and will only be open for a short time. The two acts chosen will then whizz their way through one heck of a speedy rehearsal, taking to the stage alongside the rest of the finalists on Saturday night.

So come Thursday night, be sure to have those dialling fingers ready!

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continue tonight at 7:30pm on ITV