The decision didn't go down well with lots of BGT viewers, who took to Twitter to express their bemusement and shock.

Jenkins still has a chance of returning on Saturday night if she gets voted in as a Wildcard – and Twitter is hoping this happens...

Kathleen Jenkins HAS to get the wildcard!! How can she not!? Her voice is so moving. Mother-son act is cute, but ... What?! #BGT — Ryan Jackson (@RyanBJackson) May 22, 2016

Advertisement

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continue Monday at 7:30pm on ITV