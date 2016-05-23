Kathleen Jenkins missed out on the Britain's Got Talent final and Twitter was NOT happy
The singer's departure did not go down well with viewers
When Kathleen Jenkins finished her brilliant audition for Britain's Got Talent, a seriously impressed Simon Cowell told her "I've been waiting for you all day."
But the singer has been voted out of the show after choir 100 Voices Of Gospel went straight through on the public vote and the judges chose mum and son duet act Jamie and Mel over Jenkins.
The decision didn't go down well with lots of BGT viewers, who took to Twitter to express their bemusement and shock.
Jenkins still has a chance of returning on Saturday night if she gets voted in as a Wildcard – and Twitter is hoping this happens...
Kathleen Jenkins HAS to get the wildcard!! How can she not!? Her voice is so moving. Mother-son act is cute, but ... What?! #BGT
— Ryan Jackson (@RyanBJackson) May 22, 2016
