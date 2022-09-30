Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau to end after 9 seasons this autumn

The reality series, which first aired in 2016, follows couple Dick and Angel Strawbridge as they renovate the 19th Century Chateau de la Motte-Husson in France's Mayenne whilst raising their family and setting up a business.

Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau will be coming to an end with its upcoming ninth season, the show has confirmed – however, the couple are set to return for a new spin-off.

Season 9 is due to air later this autumn, following the Strawbridges for one final time as they head on family adventures and embark upon innovative renovations in the eight hour-long episodes.

The couple said in a statement that the show has been their "famous journey" over the past six years.

"Our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold."

They continued: "The good, the bad and the ugly… We have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they’re older."

They added that they're "so grateful" to everyone who supported them, saying: "We're looking forward to what the future holds."

While Escape to the Chateau may be ending, the couple are set to return in Channel 4's new project Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which airs in 2023.

The spin-off will follow Dick and Angel on their adventures, which will see them unlock "the secrets of France".

As for the upcoming season of Escape to the Chateau, the new episodes will return to the Strawbridges' home as it opens for business after two years of closure.

With the Chateau hosting weddings and events, it is setting up for its "biggest ever Christmas extravaganza to mark the end of an unforgettable era".

Escape to the Chateau returns for a final season later this autumn. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

