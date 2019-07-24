Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of her brutal dumping, she explained the difficulties of the villa environment, and her epic row with Jordan, saw her consider packing her bags and heading for Gatwick.

“I was down because I was there for a very long time,” she said, “I’m not like the rest of them, I’ve not travelled and I’ve not been away from family for long periods of time. It was harder for me.

“The first time I nearly walked was when I was in at the bottom of the public vote. I just felt like if the public don’t like me and don’t want to watch me, then why am I there? It made me think there was something about me they didn’t like.

More like this

“The second time after Jordan cracked on with India and I just wanted to walk out. When you’re in that moment, you’re so angry and hurt.”

Love Island's Anna confronts Jordan (ITV)

However, it was the support from her other Islanders which saw Anna stay on the show on both occasions.

“I would have walked out if it wasn’t for everyone around me talking to me,” she continued.

“I think emotions were high at that time. My friends and my other islanders want me to stay and I’m going to continue because they know the real me and the public don’t see the full me.”

Anna added that she thought that her relationship with Jordan in the villa was “strong”, and was taken aback when he had his head turned by India just two days after he asked Anna to be his girlfriend.

Fans of the show on Twitter accused producers of asking Jordan to cause trouble, as many thought his feelings came out of nowhere – but Anna said production found it as out of the blue as we all did.

“The producers were shocked themselves,” she said. “That morning I was telling them I had a feeling something was going on with him and they were confused, they had no idea. I will 100% back they had nothing to do with it.

“I feel like when he saw we weren’t in the top couples, he didn’t see a point in continuing it.”

Unsurprisingly, Anna is now single, having broken up with Jordan before she was dumped from the villa.

“No way are we together,” she laughed. “For me, personally, it was over the moment he took Curtis aside and said he liked this other girl. It was over right there and then.

“I think Jordan’s behaviour has been the worst behaviour in Love Island history. He asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s a romantic moment, we all jump into a pool, and then in front of my face he asks a girl out.

“I think that’s the worst thing to have happened and trust me to be the victim of it.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2.