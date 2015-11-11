One viewer dubbed it “the worst” line-up yet:

Another said it was appalling (particularly due to the lack of Karl Pilkington):

While the list inspired a lack of interest elsewhere:

We hear the same old argument every year. But this isn’t a show that’s ever really been about the 'celebrity' contestants on their own. It’s how they react to each other and jungle life, the camp a veritable melting pot of emotions.

After all, who could have predicted that level of screaming from former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney mid-trial? Or expected Paul Burrell's epic facial expressions when he didn't know quite what he was sticking his hand into? Let alone the drama that would follow nutritionist Gillian McKeith around the jungle, outed as the phantom 'seasoning' smuggler – with salt in her knickers?

It’s about the unexpected bonds Down Under, too. Think former King of the Jungle Joe Swash singing 'Olly Olly Olly' with newfound best pal George Takei in 2008. Or Tinchy Stryder running a jungle rap school for broadcaster Michael Buerk last year.

Jungle clashes keep millions of viewers tuning in every night, too. Singer David Van Day and model Nicola McLean could barely breathe the same camp air during series eight. And who knew Edwina Currie would get into a row about politics with Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson last year?

Chuck in some romance - Peter Andre and Katie Price yet to be topped – some surprising Bushtucker champs (Joey Essex was a trial pro in the end) and it really doesn’t matter whether you know all that much about them before they go in. You’ll certainly know a lot about them when they come out. Kangaroo testicle eating technique and all...

