The ballroom dancer, who is currently coupled up with Amy on the ITV 2 show, raised eyebrows when he tore off his sunglasses (and his hat, for some reason) when he first spotted Arabella in the garden – posing many viewers to ask whether he already knew her.

RadioTimes.com has done some detective work, and the plot thickens when you check their Instagram pages, as the two both follow each other on the social media platform.

It’s not unknown for Love Island producers to put exes of Islanders into the villa to spice things up – series two star Emma-Jane Woodham ruffled feathers when she walked into the villa to confront Tom Powell.

Series four also saw Jack Fincham’s ex, Ellie Jones, enter Casa Amor to test his loyalties to current partner Dani Dyer.

However, a spokesperson from ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Curtis does not actually know Arabella personally.

“He was just surprised to see a new addition,” they said in a statement.

Model Arabella may be a familiar face to quite a few Islanders, having starred alongside Aquaman’s Jason Momoa in both Justice League and Wonder Woman.

She also starred a large billboard in London’s Oxford Street last year for G Star.

While she said she’s got her eye on Michael and Danny in the villa, could Curtis’s reaction mean that he’s taken an interest in her?

Well, whether Curtis is keen to crack on is yet to be seen - the Love Island First Look teaser trailer available on the app showed Danny the one with his head most turned by Arabella's arrival.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV