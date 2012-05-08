Channel 5 reveal new Big Brother eye
A colourful new logo for the reality show, which will offer both a 'public' and celebrity edition this summer
The new logo for the upcoming series of Big Brother has been revealed and, as you can see above, it's a rather retro looking multi-coloured affair.
A new Channel 5 series is set to kick off in July, followed by a celebrity version directly afterwards, with reports suggesting the BB house will get an upgrade for the arrival of the D-listers.
Channel 5 began showing Big Brother in August 2011, a year after Channel 4 ended its decade-long relationship with the format. It has so far screened two series of Celebrity Big Brother, won by Paddy Doherty and Denise Welch, and one series of Big Brother, which saw Aaron Allard-Morgan triumph in November 2011.
The broadcaster announced last month that it had extended the original contract with creators Endemol to take the show for another two years, until 2014, with former BB winner Brian Dowling continuing as presenter.