Research has also shown that this series has proved less popular on social media — of the 10 seasons so far, this year's offering was the fourth least discussed online, averaging just 50,804 tweets per episode, in comparison with over 200,000 tweets per episode three seasons ago when Candice won or the 138,730 tweets per episode when fan favourite Nadiya Hussain took the title in season 6.

According to Vanquis, the show was also the third least popular, with almost 30 per cent of tweets proving to be negative.

This year's series was won by underdog David Atherton, an international health advisor from Yorkshire who pipped fellow finalists Alice and Steph to the post, after frontrunner Steph (and four times Star Baker) had a truly terrible week and floundered at the last hurdle.