Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up: Meet all the singles looking for love

Celebs Go Dating is back for another series, with a new batch of single celebrities looking for love.

Earlier this year, the show opened the doors to their very first Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, giving viewers a look into celebrity dating like never before.

This year the renowned London-based agency is back with all-new celebs and a supercharged agency makeover.

Featuring plenty of new challenges, memorable dating excursions and more chances than ever to find the perfect connection, all-new Celebs Go Dating is sure to be its most dramatic series yet.

So, who are the celebs?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Celebs Go Dating 2022.

Ulrika Jonsson

Age: 54

Instagram: @ulrikajonssonofficial

Presenter and columnist Ulrika Jonsson has joined the cast of CGD.

“Three years ago I got divorced, I hadn’t anticipated being single at my age. I’m enjoying it but I look forward to working with Anna and Paul, I’m sure they will have me back on track to finding love in no time,” she said about signing up for the E4 dating show.

Abz Love

Age: 42

Instagram: @abzlove

English rapper Abz Love – full name Richard Abidin Breen – is one of the contestants looking for love on the new series.

Abz is a an English rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ, producer and TV personality, best known for being part of Simon Cowell’s boy band Five.

Talking of his new signing, Love said: “I’m hyped! I’m so happy to be part of the process, part of the programme, it’s a great show – it’s real out here! Real dating and I need all the love I can get right now.”

Chloe Brockett

Age: 20

Instagram: @chloebrockett

The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Brockett has signed up for the E4 dating show. Brockett is known for appearing on the ITVBe reality TV show, which she joined in 2020 for the 24th series.

She previously dated Love Island star Jack Fincham and TOWIE star Harry Lee.

“I can’t believe I am actually joining the Celebs Go Dating agency, I’m so excited. I would like someone who I can make lovely memories with. I can’t wait to work with Anna and Paul and see what advice they give me; they are so wise!” she said.

Miles Nazaire

Age: 25

Instagram: @milesjnazaire

Made in Chelsea‘s Mile Nazaire is one of the celebs looking for love this series.

He has his own YouTube channel called Extra Miles about lifestyle, fitness, food and occasionally answering MiC burning questions.

MiC fans will know that Miles’ most famous ex is Maeva D’Ascanio – but she’s now in a relationship with his former best friend, James Taylor.

Speaking of Celebs Go Dating, Miles said: “I’m nervous but excited. I’m going to really enjoy the experience, as I’ve never had anyone have control of my dating. I’m excited to see what happens when someone else decides who I date.”

Nikita Jasmine

Age: 27

Instagram: @nikita__jasmine

Reality TV fans will recognise Nikita Jasmine from the most recent series of Married at First Sight UK, which she appeared on in September. Nikita was matched with Ant, and the pair got married. However, Nikita was removed from Married at First Sight UK for ‘unacceptable aggression’ off camera.

She’s now been given a second chance at finding love, saying ahead of the show: “I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to join the agency and have the agents help me find love. I have learnt a lot about myself in recent months, but I know I still have a long way to go. I want guys to understand that even though I am loud, I do have a super soft centre and I hope the agents can help me do this!”

Ryan-Mark Parsons

Age: 21

Instagram: @ryanmarkparsons

Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons is turning his attentions to finding ‘The One’ after struggling on dating apps. Parsons appeared on the 2019 series of Alan Sugar’s business show, and was one of the youngest contestants to appear on the original series at the age of 19.

“I’ve been so hopeless in love, I’ve tried everything – I’ve tried the dating apps, I’ve tried meeting people in person – it just hasn’t worked; I really need the dating experts to help me out. I’m so glad the agency doors are back open for this series,” he said.

Celebs Go Dating will air on E4 in 2022. For more to watch, check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news and features.