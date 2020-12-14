Meet the stars looking for love on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion

Celebs Go Dating, narrated by Rob Beckett, has been entertaining viewers since it began in 2013 and, following the COVID enforced virtual series earlier this year, the show will be back on E4 in early 2021 where a whole load of new celebs will be trying to find love.

While we do not have an exact date for its return yet, we know it is soon and filming has been underway for a while now with many of the celebs giving us teases of what to expect on their social media accounts.

But who is taking part this year? Read on to find out.

Chloe Ferry

Age: 25

Job: Reality star

Twitter: @chloe_gshore

Instagram: @chloegshore1

Chloe is best known for being part of Geordie Shore having joined the show back in 2015. She has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (the year Coleen Nolan won) and was recently in a relationship with her reality co-star Sam Gowland.

Curtis Pritchard

Age: 24

Job: Dancer

Twitter: @CurtisPritchard

Instagram: @curtispritchard12

Curtis is a dancer and a choreographer who is known for appearing on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars. He has also enjoyed a stint on Love Island and was the on-screen receptionist for the second and final series of The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

Karim Zeroual

Age: 27

Job: Actor/Presenter

Twitter: @karimzeroual

Instagram: @karim_zeroual

Karim has had quite the acting career so far appearing on the likes of EastEnders, DaVinci’s Demons and Top Class along with several big-name shows in the West End. He is also a presenter and has featured on Strictly Come Dancing where he came second in 2019 alongside Amy Dowden.

Kimberly Hart Simpson

Age: 33

Job: Actress

Twitter: @kimberly_h_s

Instagram: @kimberly_h_s

Kimberly is now best known for her role as sex worker Nicky on Coronation Street who was a guest on the show earlier this year (although we hope she will be made permanent) and had previously appeared on Hollyoaks. She also dabbles in fashion.

Sophie Hermann

Age: 33

Job: Reality Star

Twitter: @sophiehermannuk

Instagram: @xxsophiehermannxx

Sophie is perhaps best known for her work on the reality show Made in Chelsea where she made her first appearance back in 2013.

Tom Zanetti

Age: 31

Job: DJ

Twitter: @TomZanettiTZ

Instagram: @tomzanettitz

Tom is a well-known DJ and music producer who is best known for his track “You Want Me”. This is not his first foray into the reality dating world as he previously appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates.

Wayne Lineker

Age: 58

Job: Businessman

Twitter: @waynelineker

Instagram: @waynelineker

Wayne is living the single life and made headlines when he wrote an Instagram caption detailing everything he is looking for in a woman – and it was quite the list! The oldest contestant taking part by some way, will he find someone to tame him during the show?

