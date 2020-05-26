Over the course of the last episode of the series, the celebrity recruits underwent 48 hours of interrogation training, which involved being doused in freezing water, listening to distressing noises and other arduous techniques.

Steadman and Locksmith emerged as the winners of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after making it through the tortuous exercise, at which point chief instructor Ant Middleton told the two recruits: "That nightmare is over for you."

After being declared the show's winners, Locksmith told fellow champion Steadman: "It's the best thing I've ever done."

Viewers took to Twitter to congratulate the joint winners, with one fan noting that this series seemed to be "the toughest yet" and others praising the attitude and determination of both champions.

Both winners struggled at points in the selection process, with Locksmith suffering a knee injury but battling through the pain during a long hike in the show's penultimate episode.

While Steadman was the frontrunner throughout the show, she tended to clash with fellow recruit Essex, with the pair struggling to work together and arguing during team tasks.

Following her win, Steadman, who was born without her lower right arm, told The Sun she would "rather do SAS ten times than go back and do Strictly", as she loved the physical pain of the competition.

Locksmith and Lauren Steadman during the interrogation challenge

“I loved doing both and on Strictly it was about being proud of who I am and inspiring people — I got to be a beautiful, glitzy, glamorous girl," she said.

"But I wanted to show you can be girly and sporty, and SAS just resonated more with me."

The process began with 12 celebrity contestants, however half of those contestants dropped out along the way.

TV personality Katie Price, TV presenter Anthea Turner and YouTuber Jack Maynard left the competition during episode two, followed by footballer John Fashanu, DJ Yasmin Evans and ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is available to stream on 40D.