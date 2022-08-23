It's heating up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, with a new batch of famous faces hoping to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their culinary skills.

Whipping out their whisks tonight are five new names, including actor Richard Blackwood, who is best known for his roles in EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

He'll be joined in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up alongside Clarke Peters, Lesley Joseph, Jimmy Bullard and Kirsty Gallacher – but can he make it to the end of the week?

Here's everything you need to know about Richard Blackwood – the actor and latest Celebrity MasterChef contestant.

Who is Richard Blackwood?

Age: 50

Job: Actor

Instagram: @richardblackwood

Richard Blackwood is best known for playing Vincent Hubbard on EastEnders from 2015 until 2018, before joining the cast of Hollyoaks as Felix Westwood.

Blackwood began his career as a TV presenter, hosting Channel 5's Singled Out, Channel 4's The Richard Blackwood Show, MTV Select and Top of the Pops.

He went on to appear in Brass Eye, Holby City and Dancing on Ice, while in 2011, he played the role of Donkey in the original West End production of Shrek the Musical.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 air?

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One, introducing the third week of heats.

The remaining contestants will continue their cooking journey on Thursday at 8pm and Friday at 9pm on BBC One, with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

