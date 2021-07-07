Exclusive – Love Island’s Olivia Attwood reveals ‘awkwardness’ with Marcel Somerville in Celebrity Karaoke Club teaser

A new arrival at the Celebrity Karaoke Club causes some tension in tonight’s episode of the ITV2 reality talent show.

Advertisement

Rapper, DJ, record producer and ex-Love Island star Marcel Somerville’s addition to the contest was sure to cause some waves with Olivia Attwood, who not only appeared on the same season of the dating show with him (they were briefly coupled up) but was also good pals with Gabby, the girl he left the island with and later cheated on.

In the exclusive clip below, Olivia chats with fellow contestant Amelia Lily about how she feels seeing Marcel, saying “I felt a bit awkward for about 30 seconds but I don’t feel like he felt awkward at all.”

More embarrassing, perhaps, is the fact that Olivia can’t remember which musical act Marcel used to be a member of (it was, of course, hip hop group Blazin’ Squad), but maybe her memory will be jogged when he steps up to the mic to sing in the hope of impress the other performers.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I do know how to rock the stage and get down on a microphone,” Marcel says. “When it came to actually jumping on the stage and actually performing, it was like second nature to me. Obviously I was doing other people’s songs, so I wasn’t too sure what I was singing. I am not really good with lyrics – sometimes I forget the lyrics from our songs!”

You’ll have to tune in tonight to see how he does – and how Olivia reacts to his performance – but Marcel promises viewers will be in for a treat. “I feel like this series there’s a big variety of characters and levels of performance,” he says. “There will be people that will surprise you with their performances – there are people where you will go, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t know they could actually sing like that!’ I feel like it is definitely entertaining. It was a lot of fun and viewers will definitely enjoy it!”

Advertisement

Episode three of Celebrity Karaoke Club airs tonight at 11:05pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes one and two available to catch up on demand. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.