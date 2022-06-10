The pair, who danced together on Strictly in 2020, are taking part in Celeb Gogglebox this year, and in a sneak-peek at tonight's episode – which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com – Bill whips out his Charleston skills to Oti's delight.

It's been a year-and-a-half since Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing but the comedian shows Oti Mabuse that he's still got it in tonight's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

"You know, I've still been practising. I do a bit of Charleston," he says before breaking out into the classic swivel step while Oti begins singing Puttin' On the Ritz.

It's fair to say the comedian has lost none of his moves, even finishing with an ambitious slide – you can watch the moment in all its glory below:

The duo performed their Charleston in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 semi-final, earning a score of 25 with their routine to the appropriately-titled (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey.

They went on to win the competition, beating HRVY, Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith to the Glitterball trophy, although that proved to be Oti's last win, with the professional announcing this February that she was leaving the show.

In tonight's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, the duo will be watching the new season of Stranger Things, Channel 4's Hunted, Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace, ITV2's Celebrity Karaoke Club and Lee Mack's The 1% Club among other shows that aired this week.

They'll be joined in the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up by the likes of Eurovision's Sam Ryder and Scott Mills, Rylan and his mum Linda, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Shaun Ryder and Bez, and Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 tonight at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.