Hunted 2022: release date, contestants, hunters and news on Channel 4 show

The Channel 4 reality show returns with a brand new season this weekend.

Hunted 2022
Channel 4
By
Published: Friday, 20th May 2022 at 1:12 pm
Hunted is finally back with a brand new civilian series, starting off with a two-day premiere this weekend.

Season 6 begins with 11 fugitives being tasked with escaping from the Isle of Wight without being caught by the show's hunters, led by Lisa Theaker – Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police.

With £100,000 up for grabs, there's a huge amount at stake but can these contestant stay under the radar for 23 days?

Here's everything we know so far about Hunted 2022.

Hunted 2022 release date

The new series of Hunted will begin on Sunday 22nd May at 9pm on Channel 4, with the second episode airing on Monday 23rd May at the same time.

Season 6 will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from then onwards.

Hunted 2022 contestants

Hunted fugitives: Katie, Liam, Nathan, James, Grace, Abi, Amarinder, Shoba, Sarah, Elinor, Meurig.
Hunted fugitives: Katie, Liam, Nathan, James, Grace, Abi, Amarinder, Shoba, Sarah, Elinor, Meurig. Channel 4

There are 11 Hunted 2022 contestants taking part in this year's series, including one person who is competing by themselves. The 2022 fugitives are:

  • Grace and Abi
  • James and Nathan
  • Amarinder and Shoba
  • Liam and Katie
  • Sarah
  • Meurig and Elinor

This year's fugitives include two sisters, a mother of four hoping to evade detection with her grown-up son, two deaf young men, an ex-military veteran, a serving police officer and mother of two and a couple who are experienced urban explorers.

Hunted 2022 hunters

Hunted-2022
Marc Cananur, Lisa Theaker and Ray Howard

The 2022 fugitives will be hunted by the show's professional team of hunters, led by Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Lisa Theaker – who took over from Ben Owen for season 4 of the celebrity show.

She'll be joined by Special Heads of Ops Marc Cananur and Deputy Ray Howard.

The previous Hunted chiefs include Ben 'Sherlock' Owen, Peter 'Bleks' Bleksley and Brett Lovegrove.

What will happen in Hunted season 6?

The new series of Hunted will see 11 ordinary people go on the run for the chance to win £100,000 if they can stay undetected for 23 days.

For the first time in the show's history, the fugitives must begin their Hunted journey by escaping from an island – the Isle of Wight – whilst watched by the hunter helicopter.

Hunted 2022 begins on Sunday 22nd May at 9pm on Channel 4. 

