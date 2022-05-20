With £100,000 up for grabs, the contestants must go 23 days without being caught by the hunters to win the prize pot – but this time, they'll have to escape from the Isle of Wight first.

The sixth season of Hunted begins this weekend, with a new line-up of fugitives hoping to evade detection from the show's team of surveillance experts.

This year's contestants include two deaf best friends, a mother and son, two sisters hoping to win for their mum, an ex-military veteran competing by herself and some other hopeful pairs – but who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the Hunted 2022 contestants.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sarah

Channel 4

Age: 35

Job: Police officer

From: Norfolk

Police Officer Sarah is hoping to be the first solo female to beat the hunters. Having served in the military police for eight years and toured Iraq twice, she has the skills to survive in some of the world's harshest environments.

She is also a mother of two, having given military life up for family life, but wants to prove to herself that she's still got it by going on the run.

On her strategy, Sarah said: "I just plan on moving very quickly, never getting too comfortable using the help of the lovely general public. Hopefully I'll be approachable and friendly in nature like I normally am, and they'll be willing to help me and then just use my knowledge within the place to try and not mess up to give anything away to the hunters."

Grace and Abi

Channel 4

Age: Grace – 24, Abi – 21

Job: Occupational Therapist, Drama Teacher

From: Hampshire, Southampton

Abi and Grace are two sisters who couldn't be more different, with Abi being a laid back, spontaneous Occupational Therapist and older sibling Grace being a Disney-loving Drama Teacher.

Their mum, who has worked for the NHS for over 40 years, is their inspiration and if they win, they want to use the money to help clear her mortgage. However, she turns 60 while they're on the run, which will mean they'll have to make the difficult decision of whether to risk visiting her.

James and Nathan

Channel 4

Age: James – 32, Nathan – 28

Job: Postman, Graphic Designer

From: Castleford

Best friends James and Nathan met at a New Year's Eve party in 2013 and quickly became housemates, sharing a love of skiing, escape rooms and golf and travelling all over the world together.

They are both profoundly deaf, with James being diagnosed as deaf shortly after birth while Nathan lost his heading at the age of two after contracting meningitis. James can lip read very well, including from a distance, and Nathan can speak well which makes them a great Hunted team. While they both have cochlear implants, they plan on leaving them at home as they want to complete this challenge with no aids so they can show what it's like to be deaf in a hearing world.

Amarinder and Shoba

Channel 4

Age: Amarinder – 34, Shoba – 59

Job: Dentist, Admin Officer

From: Essex

Mother and son Amarinder and Shoba are taking on the Hunted challenge to celebrate Shoba's 60th birthday, for which she wants the first proper adventure of her life.

Having been raised in a traditional Indian household and had an arranged marriage at the age of 18, she has devoted most of her life to her four children – including 34-year-old self-confessed "mummy's boy" Amarinder.

Amarinder is now a dentist, with two degrees under his belt, while Shoba works in the civil service as as admin officer. With a huge network of family all over the family, the pair are hoping to use their connections to hide from the hunters.

Liam and Katie

Channel 4

Age: Liam – 36, Katie – 34

Job: Plumber, Art Tutor

From: Sheffield

Liam and Katie have been in a relationship for 13 years and both share a love of urban exploring so they're hoping to use old buildings and underground tunnels to outfox the hunters.

Liam considers himself to be practical and hands-on thanks to his profession as a plumber, while Katie is creative and organised. If they lose each other whilst on the run, they plan on meeting back up at the nearest McDonald's.

Meurig and Elinor

Channel 4

Age: Meurig – 30, Elinor – 22

Job: Mental Health Nurse, Waitress

From: Swansea

Meurig and Elinor have been in a relationship since meeting in a local nightclub four years prior and have been inseparable since.

After developing pulmonary embolisms on his lungs due to COVID-19 a year and a half ago, Meurig has decided to go on the run to prove that he can still do all the things he could before he got ill, while Elinor wants to show people who think they are "young and incapable" that they have much more to offer.

Using their extensive knowledge of the UK and foraging skills, the couple are hoping to win the money and buy their first home together.

Advertisement

Hunted 2022 begins on Sunday 22nd May at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.