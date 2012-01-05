Famous for: Affair with Ryan Giggs

Bio: Model Natasha has been in the news in recent months following revelations that she conducted an eight-year affair with her husband Rhodri’s more famous brother, Ryan Giggs. She allegedly sold her story after discovering that the Manchester United star had been having another affair, with former Big Brother housemate Imogen Thomas.

CBB presenter Brian Dowling is very excited about the prospect of Natasha telling her tale on the show. "I think it's the greatest real-life soap story,” he said. “It's like a Jackie Collins novel. I think people can't get enough of that story."

Twitter: @NatashaGiggs

