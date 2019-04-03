Greg Wise wins Celebrity Bake Off 2019 and earns a Hollywood Handshake
The Crown star impressed the judges with his home-made ingredients
Actor Greg Wise has been crowned (geddit?) star baker in the fifth and final episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, pipping fellow contestants Caroline Flack, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Nicola Adams to the post.
The Crown star, who is married to Emma Thompson, had put in a lot of practice for the charity competition and even brought in an array of home-made ingredients, resulting in delicious flavours that went down a treat with the judges.
Wise received a coveted Hollywood Handshake for his wild berry nut cake in the signature bake round (which was a bit wasted on him given he didn't realise how extremely significant that is), before Prue Leith praised his "wonderful" swan lake in the technical challenge.
His showstopper, a self-portrait made out of biscuits which depicted Wise emerging from a tree, was especially striking and ultimately sealed him the title of Star Baker.
Wise is the fifth winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, which has awarded Russell Brand, Michelle Keegan, Jess Phillips and Joe Wilkinson the top prize in previous weeks.