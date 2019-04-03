Wise received a coveted Hollywood Handshake for his wild berry nut cake in the signature bake round (which was a bit wasted on him given he didn't realise how extremely significant that is), before Prue Leith praised his "wonderful" swan lake in the technical challenge.

His showstopper, a self-portrait made out of biscuits which depicted Wise emerging from a tree, was especially striking and ultimately sealed him the title of Star Baker.

Advertisement

Wise is the fifth winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, which has awarded Russell Brand, Michelle Keegan, Jess Phillips and Joe Wilkinson the top prize in previous weeks.